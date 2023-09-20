Kim Kardashian Is 'Hanging Out' With Odell Beckham Jr., Who Also Maybe Dated Khloe

Last week, we learned that, like two college freshmen at their campus library, Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce are “quietly hanging out.” And on Tuesday, People reported that Kim Kardashian and the Baltimore Ravens’ Odell Beckham Jr. have also been “hanging out .” I guess this is what cuffing season looks like in 2023.



It’s not clear when Kardashian, 42, and Beckham, 30, started, err, “hanging out.” Beckham and his former partner, Lauren Wood, with whom he shares a young child, reportedly broke up in August. Kardashian’s last public relationship was with Pete Davidson, though, she was briefly semi-linked to noted divorced man Tom Brady.

Sources also told Page Six about Kardashian and Beckham’s budding whatever-it-is , specifying that “the pair are friends and have been mostly hanging out in groups as they share lots of mutual acquaintances.” Among those “ mutual acquaintances” are Khloe Kardashian, who was loosely romantically linked to Beckham in 2016 (though Beckham delivered a curt denial of the rumors to TMZ at the time) . Khloe’s most complicated ex, Tristan Thompson, is another; P age Six reported that Kardashian and Beckham were recently spotted dining out with Thompson in Miami.

For a very public person, Kardashian ha s kept her dating life fairly private following her split with Davidson. Reports of her blooming “friendship” with Beckham come after Kardashian expressed regret on The Kardashians in July f or rushing into a relationship with Davidson instead of fully processing her 2021 separation from Kanye West.

Taylor Swift was not joking when she sang, “Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife” in “Vigilante Shit.” On Tuesday night, she was spotted arm-in-arm with Sophie Turner, amid the actor’s separation from Joe Jonas—an ex that Turner and Swift now have in common.

This particularly delightful girls’ night out comes after “sources” close to Jonas tried to shape the narrative surrounding his and Turner’s split , putting out one hit after another in order to frame the 27-year-old as a bad, irresponsible mom, and Jonas as the World’s Best Dad for, uh, participating in raising his kids. Jonas’ split with Swift was famously quite uncool as well: As Swift recounted to Ellen DeGeneres in 2008, he ended the relationship on a 27-second phone call.

Swift and Turner have been friends since at least 2019, but I love the timing of their night out this week.