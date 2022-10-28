It’s official: Gisele Bündchen has filed for divorce from quarterback Tom Brady, who apparently did not take well to her ultimatum that he become an actual part of their marriage and family.

According to TMZ, the supermodel filed the papers in Florida Friday morning, and Tom is reportedly not contesting the divorce.



The couple’s lawyers were apparently working out a settlement for most of October, and TMZ reports the pair have agreed on how to divide their extensive list of properties, as well as the custody of their children (sources previously told a number of outlets that both parties were hoping for joint custody). The details of the document are confidential.

In an Instagram story posted on Friday, Brady wrote:



“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve…We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing everyday around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Also on an Instagram story, Gisele wrote:

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”

