Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Cuddling Again, Unfortunately

Photo : Vivien Killilea / Stringer ( Getty Images )

In case you missed it: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the couple who it’s literally impossible to root for, are back together. Sources confirmed to US Weekly in August that the pair got back together while quarantining with their daughter—nearly a year and a half after cheating allegations led to a dramatic breakup between Khloe and Tristan that also prompted the entire Kardashian family to shame and exile Kylie’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Woods, a Black woman who was only 21 years old at the time, was subject to vile and racist harassment after the entire Kardashian klan decided she should be held primarily responsible for Tristan allegedly kissing her.



On Wednesday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the couple cozied up at Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday party, marking the first time they’ve been seen together since reuniting. A source says that Khloe has forgiven Tristan, because who WOULDN’T choose to forgive the father of your child who has seemingly cheated on you multiple times (at least once while you were pregnant with his child) instead of your sister’s best friend who has been like family for a decade? Totally reasonable behavior.

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” the insider said at the time. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

I imagine it’s pretty easy NOT to cheat on your girlfriend during a pandemic where you’re quarantining with her and the daughter you share together. The bar literally could not be lower.



“Khloé and Tristan are doing really well and in great standing and have been for a while,” the insider said. “Quarantine has brought them closer together than ever and Tristan has been super attentive, committed to Khloé, committed to True and their day-to-day family life.”

Hmmm.... Do I buy that quarantining together literally 24 hours a day has brought an already questionably stable couple closer together?? No, I do not buy it. [Us Weekly]

Longingly staring at fried chicken, Prince William? I can relate.

Unsurprisingly, Prince Harry doesn’t like the term “Megxit,” which was used by tabloids to blame his wife Meghan Markle for his decision to leave the royal family. [ Celebitchy

