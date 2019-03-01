Screenshot: Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

Tristan Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods, she says, on her on the way out of the party where she reportedly gave him a lap dance and got too cozy with him. Woods opened up about Thompson, the party, and the aftermath on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk earlier this week, in an episode that aired Friday. Throughout the conversation with Smith, who is a family friend of Woods (her father, who passed away last year, worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Woods says Will and Jada knew her “before I knew myself”), Woods repeatedly blamed herself for even being in the same room at Thompson that night, but denied the most serious of the cheating accusations.

“I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods told Pinkett Smith about the party she attended at Thompson’s house. “And that’s my first step that I went wrong.”

Advertisement

It’s frustrating to see Woods’s mental calculus here; she simply went out with a group of friends, drank alcohol, and was having fun before the party relocated from the club to Thompson’s house. There, she says, she never sat on his lap, flirted with him, or followed him into another room to have sex, as she has been accused of doing. She theorized that it may have looked like she gave Thompson as lap dance because she was sitting on the arm of a couch right next to a chair where Thompson was sitting, and had her legs over his because the space was so tight.

She said he kissed her as she was leaving around 7 a.m. the next day. When Pinkett Smith asked Woods why Thompson might have done that, she once again blamed her self, saying, “I’m there until the sun’s coming up.”

If her story is true, Thompson is an asshole for making a move on a woman who’s like a sister to the mother of his child. Woods shouldn’t have to apologize for going to a party, and shouldn’t be held responsible for Thompson’s dipshit actions that, she said, she did not reciprocate. The interview illuminates the way tabloids and the Kardashian-Jenners’ fans have crucified Woods for a story with scant details, while Thompson seems to be a minor consideration in the equation. “If I was a weak person, I would have hurt myself,” Woods says about the hate she’s received on social media.

Advertisement

After the episode aired on Facebook Watch, Khloe tweeted at Woods, calling her a liar and saying she’s the reason that her family broke up, something Woods denied on the show. But if Khloe and Thompson weren’t dating, were just co-parenting their baby daughter True, and were mostly already figuring out how to lead separate romantic lives, then Khloe’s throwing more fuel on the fire, still pinning the blame on Woods with little regard for Thompson’s actions. It’s a boringly textbook double-standard that lets a man off the hook, despite a reported history of cheating and generally acting like a dick.

Meanwhile, Thompson is doing fine and already pursuing other women. That more of the overall rage isn’t directed at him is an example of the way men learn there are no consequences to their behavior and that they can get away with being fucking gross.