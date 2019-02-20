Image: Getty

The news that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian—who together have a daughter, True Thompson—broke up came last night, and this morning, it really looks like the cause of the split is that Thompson cheated.

This isn’t the first time Thompson has allegedly strayed—you’ll remember something similar also happened right before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter—but this time is also particularly bad because he allegedly cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, who is best friends with Kylie Jenner and basically a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Although Thompson spent Valentine’s Day last week with Kardashian and True, by Sunday night, he was reportedly getting handsy with Woods at a house party. (where everyone conveniently was also told to put away their phones). Thompson apparently tried to deny the hook-up story by tweeting “FAKE NEWS,” but then he deleted it. For now, Thompson and Kardashian aren’t speaking, and Jenner, on the other hand, is caught in the mix too, as the gossip blogs have already been reporting that she doesn’t know how to feel yet.

Er, duh, it’s complicated! Give it some time.

[The Hollywood Unlocked]

Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, had her baby shower in New York City—but then she celebrated later Tuesday night by going out to dinner with Serena Williams. I’m telling you this because they are close friends and the world does not remind us of that often enough!

Advertisement

It was never confirmed, but Williams was supposedly the very famous mutual friend who introduced Markle and Prince Harry, and I love the idea that in addition to a rich inner life and new career successes, Williams is enjoying the fact that she is partly responsible for the British Royal Family being just months away from having a black baby. She can truly do anything! Including showing up to the function wearing glasses with tape in the center, which she did.

Glad Markle could get in some quality face time with her girl before she heads to Morocco with Prince Harry.

[People]