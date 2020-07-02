Ugh, These Two Again?

Image : Backgrid

They’re back! The couple that nearly ripped the internet in half by sheer force of will the last time they broke up. What was the reasoning again? It was something about Him sitting on a friend’s lap at a party he did or did not go to in L.A., while She was pregnant? They even filmed an entire reality television show special about it. Despite the fact that the rest of the world has thankfully moved on, they’ve come back for another go-around. What am I supposed to say: Congratulations?



People reports that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are “giving their relationship another try.” Apparently, sources claim he’s been “working hard to prove himself” as a father and as a boyfriend. Which, now that I think about it, probably explains why he’s popped up at so many parties as of late. Contrary to People’s sources, however, ET has its own sources, who assert that Tristan and Khloe are not “officially” reunited. Instead, they’re just really good friends right now! What could possibly be the truth?

It’s been a minute since they split, so a quick refresher: Amid a so-called “cheating scandal” at an L.A. party last spring, she tried to pin her relationship problems on a “friend” of the family, who quickly became the scandal’s scapegoat while receiving all sorts of racist threats and attacks from her followers. The whole family exiled the poor friend, and these two continued circling each other’s orbits—at birthday parties, at more birthday parties, at even more birthday parties—until last week, when rumors bubbled up that they were once again hooking up, or together, or filming a TV show, or whatever it is two not-married, baby-having reality television stars call their relationship.

Some say they’re dating, others say they aren’t. It’s almost like... the truth is out there, but so are the lies!

There are things you casually “share with the class,” so to speak, and then there are things you need to give everyone just a minute to process in a more formal environment, like a press briefing, or your family therapy session. What you ate for dinner, perhaps, is something to chat about with your friends or coworkers. That time you rescued a child dancer who has become your public-facing identity from one of history’s most notorious Hollywood predators, however, is something you should probably preface. Hopefully, Sia learns this distinction soon!

In a new interview with the Zach Sang Show, Sia claimed she keeps “collaborator” Maddie Ziegler “busy” with projects because she feels an “extreme desire to protect her” after thrusting her into fame and Hollywood.

“The irony is that I didn’t want to be famous and I threw this child into the spotlight. She would say to me, ‘Don’t be silly, I was already famous and I wanted to be famous.’ And I would say, ‘And you know, it can stop at any time, right? If you want it to stop, I can make it stop. You can just go back to being a normal person again.’ But she just said, ‘No, I love performing. I love dancing, and I love acting so much.’”

Then, she just casually drops this bomb, as if listeners were either expecting it or prepared to hear it like any other random interview anecdote.

“So I thought, how’s a good way I can keep her safe is just keep making projects for her, and therefore most of the time we’re working together, and you know I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on.

She explains that when he invited Ziegler onto a plane—reasons or project unknown—Sia told her mom, “Please don’t, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that,” which is obviously the correct thing to do! But it opens up so many more questions that Sia, frankly, does not answer. Why was she invited on the plane to begin with? And what was Sia’s direct motivation in stopping Ziegler from getting on board? Maybe she’d heard rumors, but what rumors those were she leaves unsaid. It isn’t even apparent when this happened! Sia first collaborated with Ziegler when she was 11, and she’s 17 now. It’s just... all bad! (But thank god she’s safe, and good on Sia for keeping her off that plane.)

Sia also extrapolates a bit more on her working relationship with Ziegler, claiming some level of protectiveness over her career and the projects she does. Recently, the dancer was offered a movie role that Sia phoned up Ziegler’s mom about, telling her: “Please don’t do this, like this isn’t good for her career. It’s not good for her long term credibility. This is not a good co-star to be in a movie with!”

I do want to give Sia credit because I believe she acts in good faith and with good intentions in her working relationship with Ziegler. But hopefully, someday, everyone involved will have a bit more distance to parcel out the power dynamics of being plucked from relative obscurity at a young age by someone more famous, and ultimately, more powerful than you. It’s a story as old as Hollywood itself, and it doesn’t always end well! [Daily Mail]

Nothing to see here. Nothing at all. This is a perfectly normal video of Courtney Stodden and Brian Austin Green just “hanging out” and “having fun” and “chilling together” amid his divorce from Megan Fox, who he did or did not compare to a butterfly in May. Look at these two! Just kicking it in a hot tub, which is the most normal thing two people can do in a hot tub. They’re so normal! Practically the most normal.

Rob Kardashian is learning that “keys open doors.”



Gia Gunn is very sorry for calling coronavirus a “hoax.”