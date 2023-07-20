Kevin Spacey's Lawyer in Closing: 'It's Not a Crime to Like Sex, Even If You're Famous'

On Thursday, closing arguments in Kevin Spacey’s U.K. sexual assault trial were presented in court. Prosecutors argued the actor—who’s now been publicly tried for sexual misconduct twice in the last year—abused his power over the men he allegedly assaulted as a wealthy actor of note and should be held to account for his “aggressive, oppressive, and intimidatory behavior.”

In response, Spacey’s defense countered he’s just a normal guy who’s been shamed and punished for enjoying casual, consensual sex with people. “It’s not a crime to like sex, even if you’re famous, and it’s not a crime to have sex, even if you’re famous, and it’s not a crime to have casual sex,” Spacey’s attorney, Patrick Gibbs, told the court, according to reporters present. Then, apropos of literally nothing, he added: “And it’s not a crime to have sex with someone of the same sex, because it’s 2023 not 1823.”

How sad that no one told Mr. Gibbs that his client isn’t on trial because he’s gay. He’s on trial because four men have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Regardless, Gibbs went on to accuse the men of making “false allegations” which are, in his opinion, common when “fame and money and sex and secrets and shame and sexual confusion are all in the mix.”

“It is easy to make up allegations against a man in Mr Spacey’s condition,” Gibbs alleged. “By which I mean a man who is promiscuous, a man who is not publicly out, although everyone in the business knows he’s gay. A man who wants to be just a normal guy, to drink beer and laugh and smoke weed and sit in the front [seat of a car] and spend time with younger people who he’s attracted to.”

So, let me get this straight: “Promiscuity” can’t only be used to discredit a victim of alleged sexual misconduct; it’s also now a justification for alleged sexual misconduct, so long as it’s exhibited by the accused perpetrator? Got it!

“It’s not my life, it’s not your life, perhaps it’s a bit of an odd life, but it’s a life that makes you an easy target when the internet turns against you and you’re tried by social media,” Gibbs continued. To be clear, social media doesn’t seem to be paying all that much attention to Spacey’s case when compared to similar celebrity trials (i.e. Depp v. Heard, Stallion v. Lanez, or Paltrow v. that “no longer charming” guy who can’t enjoy wine anymore). Additionally, despite the host of accusations (let’s not forget these) made against Spacey, he just received a lifetime achievement award from the National Museum of Cinema. If that’s what being tried on social media looks like, well, I’ll be damned.



Throughout the four week trial, the court heard Spacey’s accusers—all of whom have remained unnamed—detail a number of disturbing allegations against the actor, likening him to a “sexual bully” and his serial killer character in Se7en. One of the more notable allegations were that Spacey performed oral sex on one accuser when he was asleep. Meanwhile, Spacey’s defense refuted the mens’ claims, relying heavily on testimony from Spacey’s friends and colleagues, including Elton John and his husband, David Furnish. John testified not only that they didn’t recognize one accuser who claimed he’d driven Spacey to an annual gala at their home in 2004 or 2005, but that the actor didn’t attend the party either year.

Spacey was found not guilty of sexual battery against actor Anthony Rapp in November 2022. Jury deliberations in Spacey’s U.K. trial began on Thursday.

