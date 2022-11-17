One month after a New York City court found Kevin Spacey not guilty of battery alleged by fellow actor Anthony Rapp, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service has stated that seven additional charges now await Spacey across the pond in his impending U.K. sexual assault trial.

The actor—and noted friend of Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell—was already set to stand trial in London come July 2023 for five sexual assault charges—all of which he’s pleaded guilty to. Now, following the announcement, he’s been charged with three offenses of indecent assault, three offenses of sexual assault, and one offense of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. All seven new charges stem from a singular complaint.

“The CPS has authorized additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said this week. “The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” she continued.

Spacey, who ran London’s Old Vic theatre from 2004 to 2015, is alleged to have sexually assaulted four different men during his time in the U.K. All of the survivors are now in their 30s and 40s. It was reported last year that the trial will last three to four weeks, and would likely be held at the Old Bailey, London’s premiere venue for high-profile criminal trials including that of Johnny Depp’s first defamation suit against The Sun.

In May, Spacey told Good Morning America via a statement that while he was “disappointed” with the survivors’ decisions to pursue justice in a court of law, he intended to “defend” himself and is “confident” that his innocence would be proven.

Meanwhile, Spacey will make his first speaking gig in five years at Italy’s National Museum of Cinema in Turin, where he’ll receive a lifetime achievement award. He’s also scheduled to hold an onstage conversation on Jan. 16, 2023. Sounds about right!

Perhaps now is the time to recall Rapp’s recent comments about the potential perils of trials for survivors: “A courtroom is not a safe space for trauma.”