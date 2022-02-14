Well, it happened: Julia Fox and Kanye West’s whirlwind romance has fizzled out almost as quickly as it began.



On Monday—happy Valentine’s Day!!!—news broke that the couple had split up around the same time Ye declared on Instagram that he was really hoping to get back together with his soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Rumors had been swirling over the weekend that Fox and Ye had parted ways, particularly as Ye’s rants about the relationship between Kim and “Skete,” Ye’s odd nickname for Pete Davidson, ramped up.

A representative for Fox confirmed to Jezebel via email that Ye and Fox “remain close friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

The Daily Mail reported that Fox had been seen “crying” and alone at LAX. Fox, an expert at both being wildly hot and bonafide celeb, quickly quashed that reportage with an Instagram Story (which has since been deleted) calling the publication “straight trash.” She also added that she hasn’t cried since 1997 and that she was running to catch a plane to see “the only men that matter,” her dad and her son. Tell THEM, JULES!

In another since-deleted Instagram Story, Fox elaborated more thoroughly on the hottest gossip in town. She called out the media for wanting to paint her as a “sad lonely woman crying on a plane” and implored everyone to “see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler.”

“I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man Jesus Christ what do u think I am, 12 years old?!” she wrote, adding that she has a book coming out that will have “the full tea.”

Julia has long known exactly what she’s doing. She’s a New Yorker, damn it. She knows how to play the game, therefore she collected her new digs and a Birkin—for her AND her friends—and got the hell out of dodge. The entire world is a stage and Julia is reveling in it, friends. Lest you think we’ve got it all wrong, let Fox tell you herself. In an Instagram comment on Hollywood Unlocked’s page on Monday, she confirmed that she never stopped liking Kim’s posts—despite outlets reporting otherwise. Separately, in an interview with The Cut (coincidentally published on Monday), she says: “Celebrities are not that fucking important. You can tell us about your stupid fucking date. We’re in a pandemic. Give people something to talk about. Do your fucking service, do your job.” Noted.