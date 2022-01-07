We’ve all been on some weird dates. I was once on a date where the guy’s mom showed up halfway through and just never left. But Julia Fox’s second date with Kanye West has to be the absolute strangest thing I’ve come across in a while. The two went to a Broadway show on Tuesday, then dinner at Carbone, where, instead of eating some delicious food like us normies, West directed a whole photoshoot for Fox while people were eating. Fox recounts the experience for Interview writing, “I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!” You should really consider the answer to that question, Julia!

After Carbone, Fox says West took them to a hotel suite where he had racks of clothes waiting for her and they took even more pictures after West had styled his Barbie doll date. Even weirder, West dressed Fox in head-to-toe Balenciaga . Sound familiar? It should, because that’ s how he styled Kim Kardashian, the woman to whom he is still legally married.

I get that obscenely rich people lead very different lives, but a red flag is still red no matter your tax bracket. Kanye West’s need to publicize a brand new relationship in this manner is redder than driving a new Maserati down a dead-end street.