If you thought Kanye West was going to do a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram for Julia Fox, w hom he made to go to boot camp so she could be seen in public with him, you thought wrong: The rapper instead declared he’d like to be “be back together” with soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian.



Advertisement

On Monday, after Ye posted a series of troubling posts over the weekend about Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, he shared a snapshot of Kim exiting a car in a glittery, fringe-y coat. The photo was taken from a pre-Valentine’s Day date she had this weekend with Davidson in Brooklyn. In the caption, Ye wrote that he doesn’t “have beef with Kim,” that he loves his family, and that he bought the coat Kim’s wearing in the photo, prior to her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in the fall.

“I have faith that we’ll be back together,” he said, adding : “We have a public relationship because we are public figures so to the public and to the press sometimes people call me crazy but to be in love is to be crazy about something and I am crazy about my family happy valentines.”

Unable to resist dissing Davidson again — whom he calls “Skete” — Ye also said that if anyone sees “Skete in real life scream at yhe [sic] looser at the top of your lungs and say Kimye forever.”

Uh... Perhaps not the best advice to your millions of fans, Ye, nor a particularly romantic Valentine’ s Day message to your ex . Some words of advice for Kim and Pete: M aybe lay low for a bit.