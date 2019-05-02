Image: Getty

Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers fame, and Sophie Turner, from that show you all worship called Game of Thrones, tied the knot last night in Las Vegas following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. It appeared to be a somewhat impromptu gathering—judging only by the fact that they were wed by an Elvis impersonator, it was live-streamed by Diplo and my mortal enemies Dan + Shay performed an acoustic version of their country radio hit “Speechless,” but who knows? It looks fun as hell, and I hope these two cornballs stay together forever.

Mere days after Miley Cyrus announced to the world that she’s “literally freakishly obsessed with [my] husband right now... like, always has been, always will be, but RN it’s EXTRA compulsive,” other-half Liam Hemsworth proclaimed his infatuation for her with an even stranger declaration. When asked if he’d like to start a family soon in GQ Australia, Hemsworth replied:

“Yeah, one day. Once we don’t have so many dogs. You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being.”

When asked if he knows how many he’d like to have, he said:

“Of kids? 10, 15, maybe 20.”

With any other celebrity couple, I’d clock that as unnecessary hyperbole. But with Miley and Liam—and just how in love they are with each other—stranger things have happened?

At the actual Billboard Music Awards ceremony, Cardi B walked the red carpet with Migos rapper Offset. In one moment, he held her leg up high, which viewers ran with, sharing on social media that they just saw her vagina. Cardi was not having it, and decided to give everyone an anatomy lesson in a since-deleted Instagram video. She said:

“Y’all motherfuckers going around with this fucking picture photoshopping it even more like, ‘Oh Cardi pussy, Cardi pussy.’ First of all, that ain’t my pussy. My pussy right here. This where I birthed my daughter from. This right here, the part that shows when I go like this,” she paused to lift up her leg, “That’s just my ass. You know when you got a fat ass. That shit gets fat right here. This the part right here, this the part that gives the dick comfort. Know what I’m saying? This the part when you go like this, in and out... That’s my ass.”

She’s not wrong.

