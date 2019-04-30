Image: Getty

In one of the quickest, most vicious and surprising beefs I’ve had the pleasure of bringing you in Dirt Bag this year, 50 Cent went for Vanderpump Rules’ LaLa Kent after her fiancé Randall Emmett failed to provide him the $1 million the rapper loaned him some six years ago. Things got messy—which lead to the short-lived “I’m Sorry, Fofty” meme—but as of last night, they’ve managed to kiss and make up because Emmett, a very wealthy man, finally paid him back. In full.

Phew. Now 50 Cent can focus on a more pressing issue: making fun of Kanye West’s fashion.

However! Someone must’ve failed to alert Kent’s fellow Pump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder, because she went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen late Monday night to describe how “grossed out” she was by the entire hoopla.

The old Barbara Corcoran can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, ‘cause she’s dead!



The Shark Tank personality celebrated her 70th birthday with a funeral-themed party where she wore a red gown and laid in a coffin next to a cut-out of herself dressed as a nun. According to Hollywood Life, the dress code for the party was “Tango,” which might not make much sense thematically but its her wake and she can five-step if she wants to!

Mark Cuban and Daymond John, also of Shark Tank fame, were present.

I only hope to have this kind of sense of humor at 70. We can all learn from her: the secret to a happy and healthy senior existence is obscene wealth.

