Just because it’s on Instagram doesn’t mean it isn’t real love. It just happens to be the best of both worlds. On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus decided to let the world in on her thirst for her husband Liam Hemsworth by posting a photo of him to her story, captured at the Los Angeles premiere of Avengers: End Game on Monday, with the caption, “I’m literally freakishly obsessed with [my] husband right now .... like, always has been, always will be, but RN it’s EXTRA compulsive.” Now that’s what I call romance!

She also posted an Instagram of the two of them together on the red carpet with the caption, “When he looks good enough to eat ! #Snack #SugarDaddy.” She pretends to lick in him in the short clip so, uh, hashtag snack, indeed.

I love love.

It’s impossible to know what’s really going on with Britney Spears right now, but here’s what all the tabloids seem to agree on: she’s in a mental health facility, and there’s no truth to the #FreeBritney conspiracy theory that she’s being held there against her will. (Read through our guide to #FreeBritney if you need a primer.) However, according to TMZ, Spears will be checking herself out of the facility any day now—as early as today, Thursday—but she still as “an unresolved issue” with her medication. From TMZ:



Doctors were trying to find a new combo of meds, but they couldn’t get the mixture right and it was doing Britney more harm than good ... to the point she stopped taking them. Our sources say doctors still haven’t figured out the right formula and call it, “a work in progress.” The sources are quick to say, Britney did NOT check into the facility to get her meds right ... it was to get her head straight. We’re told she’s doing “a lot better” in that department, but the doctors continue to work on the cocktail of meds.

Just yesterday Page Six reported that Spears is “allowed outings” during her time in the facility and on Tuesday, swung by Go Greek Yogurt in Santa Monica, California for some fro-yo. She also posted a short video of her working out on Instagram, set to Bad Bunny’s verse in “I Like It”, and captioned it, “Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me,” with two winking smiley face emojis.

