2 Tennessee Lawmakers Deliver Fiery, History-Making Speeches While Being Expelled for Protesting Guns

All eyes were on the Tennessee legislature Thursday as Republican lawmakers made the stunning, unprecedented decision to expel two of their Black Democratic colleagues, Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, for participating in a student demonstration for gun control. The caucus notably lacked the votes to expel their white colleague, state Rep. Gloria Johnson (D), for doing the same.

“You cannot ignore the racial dynamic of what happened today. Two young Black lawmakers getting expelled and the one white woman does not,” Pearson told reporters over the deafening shouts of protestors at the statehouse after the vote Thursday night. “That is a statement in and of itself.”

Johnson backed up Pearson’s take after the vote in an interview with CNN . Asked why she wasn’t expelled and the other two were , she said, “I think it’s pretty clear. I’m a 60-year-old white woman, and they’re two young Black men.”

Over a thousand students protesters have swarmed the state capitol for the past week to demand action on guns following a mass shooting at an elementary school in Nashville that killed six (three children and three adults), and the three Democratic lawmakers had joined them in protest. As part of this protest, they chanted, “No action, no peace,” on the House floor and were accused of “knowingly and intentionally bring[ing] disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives” in a resolution brought by Republican lawmakers, AP reports.



In the hours before being ousted from their seats on Thursday, Jones and Pearson both delivered brilliant civil rights speeches that should be quoted in American history books. Jones, the first to be expelled, powerfully defended himself on the state House floor in response to Rep. Ryan Williams (R), who asked him: “When you say, ‘No action, no peace,’ what do you mean? What does representative Jones mean by ‘no peace?’”

Jones’ response deserves to be read and watched in full:

I would invite my colleague from Lebanon County to join any protest where that is a very familiar chant that usually goes, “No justice, no peace.” And I believe the roots of it lie in something that Martin Luther King stated—that true peace is not merely the absence of tension, but it is the presence of justice. That’s what Iwas saying, is that until we act, there will be no peace in our communities.

In addition, I would like to read some context about that chant that comes from Jeremiah 6:14: “They offer superficial treatments for my people’s mortal wound. They give assurances of peace where there is no peace....They dressed the wound of my people as though it was not serious. “Peace, peace, peace,” they say, where there is no peace. That’s what the chant means—that we have no peace and that until we act, there will be no peace for the thousands of children who came here demanding that we act, who are afraid that if they’re in school they will be gunned down. Because you have passed laws to make it easier to get a gun than it is to get health care in this state. You pass laws that make it easier to get a gun than it is to vote in this state. And so, that there will be no peace in Tennessee until we act on this proliferation of weapons of war in our community—that is the peace I was talking about.

Watch here:

Jones’ colleagues then voted along party lines 75-25 to expel him from the state legislature. “We’re talking about nothing less than 75 people overruling the wishes of 78,000 people,” Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) exclaimed during the vote. (A vote for expulsion requires a two-thirds majority of the 99-seat House.)

Johnson was on the chopping block next, and the legislature spared her from expulsion by a single vote. She had notably flamed her Republican colleagues earlier this week for their hypocrisy in who they choose to expel in a truly eyebrow-raising statement: “We had a child molester on the floor for years, they helped him get reelected and did nothing to expel him,” she said. “We’ve had members pee in each other’s chairs. We’ve had members illegally prescribe drugs to their cousin-mistress, and nothing happened. But talk on the floor without permission, and you’ll get expelled.” Tennessee has only ousted two other House lawmakers since the Civil War.

After saving Johnson, the legislature then voted to expel Pearson for his role in the anti-gun protests—and he really let them have it in a rousing, cutting speech about democracy:

You are seeking to expel District 86's representation in this House—in a country that was built on a protest. In a country that was built on a protest! You who celebrity July 4th, 1776, pop fireworks and eat hot dogs! You say to protest is wrong because you spoke out of turn. Because you spoke up for people who are marginalized. You spoke up for children who won’t ever be able to speak again. You spoke up for parents who don’t want to live in fear....You spoke up for people that we don’t want to care about. In a country built on people who speak out of turn, who spoke out of turn, who fought out of turn to build a nation. Icome from a long line of people who have resisted.

Pearson also excoriated his Republican colleagues in an interview with reporters. “You look at what is it takes to expel a member, last two times in particular: One guy committed sexual assault against 22 people, and the other committed bribery,” he said. “And we broke a House rule because we’re fighting for kids who are dying.”



“No one should be wanting to operate as though this is not happening, as though we are not living in a gun violence epidemic in the state of Tennessee,” Pearson continued. “And the solution that is being offered is actually to reduce the First Amendment rights of people.”

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R), however, suggested the Democrats’ peaceful actions during the protests amounted to violence. “What they did today was equivalent, at least equivalent, maybe worse depending on how you look at it, to doing an insurrection in the State Capitol,” he said.

Thursday may mark the end of Jones’ and Pearson’s time in the Tennessee legislature (for now), but we will surely be hearing a lot more from them.