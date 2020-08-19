Katie Maloney Says That Firings Over Racism Brought the Vanderpump Rules Cast 'Back Together'

Image : Ari Perilstein ( Getty Images )

At its peak, Lisa Vanderpump’s L.A. restaurant empire was most famous for being a battleground for sweaty, desperate 20-somethings turned 30-somethings, where friendships were forged and ultimately broken in passionate fits of millennial infighting. But a series of rumblings earlier this summer—namely, multiple cast members being fired over petulant, scheming racism—threatened to shake loose the last of the ties that bind Vanderpump’s stable of horny, burnt-out losers. Thankfully, the same racism that got the likes of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute fired, has, in the end, brought them all back together. How sweet!



Advertisement

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Katie Maloney, former beauty blogger and occasional pajama party host, revealed that she, Schroeder, and Doute have reunited.

“It was just when Kristen and Stassi got fired or they announced that they wouldn’t be coming back to the show, we just put our differences aside and just came back together just to support. We’ve been like sisters for a long time and when one of us is going to go through something like that, it doesn’t matter where we are at, we’re going to drop what we’re doing to be together and be there for one another. That was the moment, I guess, that brought us back together.”

Advertisement

For reference, the reason Schroeder and Doute “wouldn’t be coming back to the show” is because, earlier this summer, former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers revealed on Instagram Live that both of them had called the cops on her. As retaliation for sleeping with Jax Taylor, they informed police that an article in the Daily Mail about a Black woman accused of robbery was Stowers, something they then laughed about on a podcast together. Jax Taylor also tweeted in 2017 that Stowers was “wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military.”

While all of this might have been a horrifically traumatic experience for Stowers, the self-described “Witches of WeHo” are just happy to be reunited. As Maloney told Hollywood Life, “When they got fired, it was like all of our drama that we had and last summer—Carter this and Carter that—it just all seemed so petty.” She said she wanted to be “there to support my friend emotionally or physically or whatever it may be” because the cast was “very shocked by what had happened.” And while she said they are taking things slow, lest they fall back into beefing with each other, Maloney has learned a very important lesson, it appears. “I think just kind of understanding that life is bigger than the small things and that you need to just find forgiveness in your heart and put your differences aside, I guess.” [Hollywood Life]

Are you all watching P-Valley yet? Because you should be!!!!

Advertisement

P!nk went wake surfing.

Advertisement

Mead entrepreneur Dylan Sprouse and famous girlfriend Barbara Palvin have a new... Instagram reality show about themselves, I think? It’s a bit difficult to make out what’s happening here.

Advertisement

Hi, Tyler Posey!

Advertisement