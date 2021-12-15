Jamie Spears, who acted as his daughter, Britney Spears’s, conservator for over a decade before being removed from that role following a years-long legal battle has been accused of wiretapping her bedroom , forcing her to get an IUD, misappropriating her money, and, most recently, ambushing her with a surprise Diane Sawyer interview when she was 21 . To the first three, Jamie Spears has been mostly silent, but to the final point, he’d like the world to know it didn’t happen like that, at least as far as he remembers.



Earlier this week, Britney alleged that back in 2003, following Spears’s highly publicized split from Justin Timberlake, her father arranged an interview with Diane Sawyer in Britney’s home. In an Instagram post, Britney places much of the blame for that invasive, rude, and just generally deeply mean-spirited interview on Diane Sawyer’s shoulders, likely because it was Sawyer who grilled her until she cried and begged for cameras to stop rolling. However, she also told the world that Jamie was also at least partly to blame for that public humiliation :

“Pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!!! I was a baby… I was almost 22 and didn’t understand… but I fucking know now!!!”

In response to Britney’s post, Jamie Spears’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, has issued a statement to Variety to maintain that in this specific instance he was not a terrible father, at least not according to his own memories :

“Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” the statement says. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

And in response to that response, Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart rightfully wonders if Jamie has any statements on all the other times he has been accused of being absolutely horrible:

“Rather than bullying and attacking his daughter, even as he claims to ‘love’ her, it would be far more appropriate for Mr. Spears and his lawyer to focus on answering the following fundamental questions, to start, which we have been asking for months: As a suspended conservator, will he now return the millions of dollars in combined salary and commissions from Britney’s work that he paid himself before he was suspended? What were the total amounts he received from his daughter’s estate? Why did he approve a $500,000 payment to Tri Star after Britney went on hiatus? Does he have any evidence to refute the allegations in the extensive New York Times expose regarding a listening device being placed in his adult daughter’s bedroom?”

These are all excellent questions. Hopefully, Jamie’s well wishes soon extend to his daughter’s financial well-being as well.