As the New Yorker pointed out earlier this summer, it was Britney Spears’s second involuntary psychiatric hold in 2008 that allegedly first allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to step in as her conservator, granting him total control over his adult daughter’s career, fortune, and personal life. Now, as Spears’s lawyer alleges that Jamie Spears has long abused that power and Britney herself publicly asks that her father be removed from his role, Jamie seems to be angling for yet another psychiatric hold.



Advertisement

In court documents filed this morning, Spears alleges that Britney’s personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, came to him with concerns about his daughter’s mental health in June, suggesting she may need another psychiatric hold, according to Variety:

“On July 9, 2021, I received a phone call from Ms. Montgomery,” Mr. Spears says in the docs. “During our call, Ms. Montgomery sounded very distraught and expressed how concerned she was about my daughter’s recent behavior and overall mental health. Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team and refused to even see some of her doctors.”

However, in a statement to Variety, Montgomery counters that its Jamie Spears’s refusal to step down that is exacerbating the problem:

“Ms. Montgomery does have concerns about Ms. Spears’ ‘recent behavior and overall mental health,’ as set forth in Jamie Spears’ Declaration dated August 6, 2021. Due to medical privacy, Ms. Montgomery cannot go into those concerns with any further detail except to say that having her father Jamie Spears continuing to serve as her Conservator instead of a neutral professional fiduciary is having a serious impact on Ms. Spears’ mental health.”

This situation seems eerily similar to another situation from a few years ago, in which an anonymous tipster told the podcast Britney’s Gram that Spears was allegedly strong-armed into a stay at a mental health facility after she announced she wouldn’t undertake a new Las Vegas residency as her father was incapacitated by an emergency surgery. Per the New Yorker:

“Hi there,” the caller said. “I cannot disclose who I am . . . I used to be a paralegal for an attorney that worked with Britney’s conservatorship. I am no longer with them.” The caller alleged that Spears had been forced into the mental-health facility months earlier, against her will.”

Advertisement

It seems strange that Jamie Spears seems to believe that his daughter’s mental health is deteriorating every time he needs to reassert control over her. Yesterday, Spears’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed documents requesting that a hearing to remove Jamie Spears as conservator be moved from late September to August.