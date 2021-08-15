Celebrity agents and publicists are fretting over this year’s Met Gala, which they tell Page Six they’re worried is shaping up to be far less glamorous than galas past. For starters, it’s on the second Monday of September, rather than the first Monday of May. (They didn’t mention this, but it is a break in tradition.) Then there’s the Met Gala’s mask mandates as well as the covid guidelines preventing celebrities like Kate Moss and Salma Hayek (as well as many international designers) from entering the country. But worst of all, according to these so-called insiders, is the rumor that these A-listers’ seats will be filled by TikTok stars and influencers.

Addison Rae and Emma Chamberlain are reportedly among those on the guest list (though Chamberlain has inanely said that she rejects the label “influencer”).

“I’ve been told that a lot of influencers are on the guest list,” one agent told the the outlet.“I’ve heard that Facebook and Instagram have taken so many tables, and that’s put a lot of people off going, alongside the mask mandate.” The agent said they believe the “big actors and big fashionistas will come next year, when it returns in May.”

Honestly...fair enough!

I’m blogging from a plane (seriously) to tell you that Travis Barker has also gotten on a plane. It was a much bigger deal for him than for me: Barker hasn’t flown since he was involved in a deadly plane crash 13 years ago that killed two of his friends, two pilots, and left him with third-degree burns on most of his body.

According to TMZ, Barker boarded Kylie Jenner’s private jet on Saturday, along with Kris Jenner, Cory Gamble, and gf Kourtney Kardashian, for a trip to Cabo. (TMZ has some pics I can’t share here, for anyone interested.)

The plane safely landed, and I’m sure at the time of this writing he and Kourtney are sucking face somewhere on a beach.

