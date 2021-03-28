Live Footage of My Last Two Brain Cells Writing This Blog

Screenshot : The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ( Fair Use

Full disclosure, I only watch TikToks that make their way onto other platforms or that my friends send to me personally. And to answer the question “who is Addison [Rae],” the same one posed by Rae’s Twitter handle, I had to consult a January Jezebel blog by Joan Summers: “Addison Rae is a human person who has a famous TikTok account.” Thank you, Joan!

With that out of the way, I can now say that Rae’s Saturday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is one of the most cringey things I’ve seen in a while. How to describe?

During the segment, Fallon holds up a series of cue cards with names of eight different TikTok dances on them, wordlessly bopping along to a generic beat, while Rae performs each of them with a toothy smile frozen on her face, her expression completely unchanging. For the last dance, the two disappear offstage and return clad in gray hoodies and sunglasses, making for a possibly even more awkward pas de deux.





The utter joylessness with which Rae demonstrates these dances makes me think that perhaps one of the Black TikTokers who invented them might have been a better choice for this segment! It would’ve been the right thing to do, and it would have saved me from this immense secondhand embarrassment.



