Live Footage of My Last Two Brain Cells Writing This Blog

Full disclosure, I only watch TikToks that make their way onto other platforms or that my friends send to me personally. And to answer the question “who is Addison [Rae],” the same one posed by Rae’s Twitter handle, I had to consult a January Jezebel blog by Joan Summers: “Addison Rae is a human person who has a famous TikTok account.” Thank you, Joan!
With that out of the way, I can now say that Rae’s Saturday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is one of the most cringey things I’ve seen in a while. How to describe?
During the segment, Fallon holds up a series of cue cards with names of eight different TikTok dances on them, wordlessly bopping along to a generic beat, while Rae performs each of them with a toothy smile frozen on her face, her expression completely unchanging. For the last dance, the two disappear offstage and return clad in gray hoodies and sunglasses, making for a possibly even more awkward pas de deux.
The utter joylessness with which Rae demonstrates these dances makes me think that perhaps one of the Black TikTokers who invented them might have been a better choice for this segment! It would’ve been the right thing to do, and it would have saved me from this immense secondhand embarrassment.
- A few weeks ago I included a bullet in Dirt about Megan Fox and Avril Lavigne going on a double date with their respective boyfriends. This week I’m here to report that Fox and beau Machine Gun Kelly have gone on another double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The foursome went to what appeared to be a maskless mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. My bf and I had to pass! [People]
- Three people who are apparently best friends now, whose names I didn’t just draw out of a hat: Ellie Goulding, Princess Eugenie, and Katy Perry. [Us Weekly]
- It sounds like Justin Theroux needs a job and maybe wants to get closer to ex Jennifer Aniston. (I, too, am available for The Morning Show if the producers “wanna send me some pages.”) [Us Weekly]
