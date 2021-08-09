Nearly one week after the state attorney general’s office released a damning report accusing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexually harassing multiple women, he still has not resigned—even after a number of high-profile resignations surrounding the report, including that of his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, who has helped lead the retaliation campaign against his accusers.

The 165-page report by the New York Attorney General’s Office concluded that Cuomo “sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

“I believe women, and I believe these 11 women,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James last Tuesday during a press conference about her office’s findings. Earlier that same day, Cuomo maintained his innocence during an excruciating speech of his own, alleging that “politics and bias are interwoven” in the accusations against him. He characterized himself as an ally of survivors of sexual violence, not a perpetrator of it, and even suggested that his affections were merely cultural. But Cuomo can’t rely on the “old Italian man” defense anymore: He is now under criminal investigation and, according to the New York Times, may face several lawsuits.



In February, Lindsay Boylan, a former official in the Cuomo administration, went public with her accusations against Cuomo, accusing him of harassing her multiple times from 2016; she says Cuomo kissed her, touched her waist, and once even suggested they play strip poker. Cuomo’s office retaliated against Boylan and actively tried to discredit her. After Boylan came forward, Charlotte Bennett, Cuomo’s former executive assistant, accused the governor of making countless sexually charged comments, in person and via text message. For example, according to the report, “after [Bennett] told [Cuomo] that she was considering getting a tattoo for her birthday, [he said] that if she decided to get a tattoo, she should get it on her butt, where it could not be seen” and Cuomo asked “whether she had any piercings other than her ears.” When Bennett reported these interactions to the Governor’s Chief of Staff, she was simply moved to a different position. Meanwhile, a new unwritten rule was implemented: No female staffers were to be left alone with Governor Cuomo.

These are just two of 11 individuals who were included in the state attorney general’s report.

Over the last several months, publicized accusations against Cuomo were met with abject denial and aggression by Governor Cuomo and his allies. Those allies included assorted local politicians as well as Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer who helped Cuomo discredit his accusers. Kaplan also happened to be the chairwoman of Time’s Up, an organization dedicated to fighting sexual abuse; she resigned from her post on Monday after an open letter to the Time’s Up board from survivors was posted on Medium. Following Kaplan’s resignation, the Human Rights Campaign said it would investigate Alphonso David, president of the organization and close Cuomo ally, for the role he played in “helping” Cuomo “respond to accusations of sexual harassment.” (David responded to the HRC’s announcement saying he “fully endorse[s]” the investigation.)

In a Medium post published Monday entitled “It’s not ‘our’ truth. It’s the truth,” Lindsey Boylan wrote that, following the Attorney General’s report, she is “personally devastated by the accounts of the Governor’s widespread harassment, the scope of the retaliation campaign he waged against me and the efforts by his minions to protect him at all costs.” She continued:

I intend to sue the Governor and others who were involved in these efforts to smear me. Too many people have been harmed or had their careers destroyed after reporting harassment. Retaliation is unacceptable in any workplace. It revictimizes those who have suffered abuse and it deters people from coming forward. The investigation also shines a light on a system that protects the predator. The culture of secrecy and fear that forced victims of the Governor’s repeated harassment to remain silent allowed the abuse to go unchecked.

The NY State Assembly’s judiciary committee gathered on Monday to begin impeachment proceedings. After spending the last year and a half portraying himself as a covid-19 savior—America’s Governor, even—Cuomo is teetering on a tower of shit of his own making. After failing to keep his thoughts (and hands, and mouth) to himself, he is finally facing a political and legal price. So when will he resign?



This is a breaking news story and will be updated.