Perhaps I am being protective or just anticipatory of how monstrous the internet can be, but all I am saying is that hopefully, everyone leaves Billie Eilish alone and is respectful in light of her British Vogue cover. She looks GREAT. She is a 19-year-old. Be nice!

Miss Eyelash is the cover gal for the magazine’s June issue, dressing not in the baggy, oversized items she normally favors—surprise! The blonde hair is not new, the green and black hair was a wig, but the new look was Eilish’s choice— taking agency and getting in front of the haters before they have a chance to run their mouths.

From Vogue:

Although it was entirely her idea, Eilish is apprehensive. “I’ve literally never done anything in this realm at all,” she says, dropping her jaw in exaggerated horror, chewing gum rolling past her tongue. Then a smirk: “Y’know, besides when I’m alone and shit.” A teenage pop star baring all to telegraph her maturity is nothing new. But Eilish has a point to make. Her new look, plus a comeback single that confronts abusers who exploit underage girls, puts the onus on the viewer to consider their baggage. “Don’t make me not a role model because you’re turned on by me,” she says.

For someone who is so young to be so preternaturally composed and also smart gives me hope for the future. I know not all of the youth are as sharp as Eilish, but I hope that she inspires others in her peer group to be 15 percent less annoying and maybe 45 percent more like her. [Vogue]

Hey, remember that one time Dominic West, a married man, was photographed touching and kissing his co-star, Lily James, to whom he is not married? Remember how someone involved wrote a “note” about how strong their marriage was, and then we never heard from Lily James?

Now, it is time. Lily James has spoken, in an interview with the Guardian and what she did say is, uh, well. It’s something.

You found yourself at the centre of a media storm last autumn [due to rumours of an affair with Pursuit of Love castmate Dominic West]. What was that like?

Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.

Honestly? LOL. As IF we were gonna get anything good , but this is an impeccable answer. Lily James, respect!! [The Guardian]