My 'Our Marriage is Strong' Note Has People Asking a Lot of Questions Already Answered By My Note

Photo : Anthony Harvey ( Getty Images )

Barely 24 hours after photos surfaced of Dominic West kissing Lily James’s neck in Italy, the married 50-year-old actor staged a bizarre morning press conference with his wife outside of their England home, mugging for photographers and sharing what was doubtlessly a completely spontaneous kiss. As West and Catherine FitzGerald, a member of an Irish royal dynasty, told reporters: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.” In case that point needed reiterating, the couple also passed out handwritten notes signed by both parties reading “our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.” A little much for 10:30 in the morning, if you ask me. [Hollywood Life]

Advertisement

A person reportedly hopped Logan Paul’s fence on Sunday afternoon, resulting in some rather intense LAPD action outside the YouTube star’s home. The trespasser was taken into custody after a helicopter hovered over Paul’s LA mansion. Bizarrely enough, the person was carrying some luggage when he made the move. Of course Logan says he is definitely going to press charges. [TMZ]

Advertisement

Alecia “Pink” Moore and motocross husband Carey Hart are ready to defend California:

Chris Brown is reportedly hanging out with Adele in London in the middle of the night. [ Cosmopolitan

is reportedly hanging out with in London in the middle of the night. [ Kristin Cavallari says she ended Very Cavallari out of concern for her kids during her divorce. [ Too Fab

Exclusive sex club Snctm, which has reportedly hosted Gywneth Paltrow and (ugh) Bill Maher, is back. [ Page Six