It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

My 'Our Marriage is Strong' Note Has People Asking a Lot of Questions Already Answered By My Note

mollyosberg
Molly Osberg
Filed to:dominic west
dominic westlily jamescatherine fitzgeraldlogan paul
10
Save
Illustration for article titled My Our Marriage is Strong Note Has People Asking a Lot of Questions Already Answered By My Note
Photo: Anthony Harvey (Getty Images)

Barely 24 hours after photos surfaced of Dominic West kissing Lily James’s neck in Italy, the married 50-year-old actor staged a bizarre morning press conference with his wife outside of their England home, mugging for photographers and sharing what was doubtlessly a completely spontaneous kiss. As West and Catherine FitzGerald, a member of an Irish royal dynasty, told reporters: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.” In case that point needed reiterating, the couple also passed out handwritten notes signed by both parties reading “our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.” A little much for 10:30 in the morning, if you ask me. [Hollywood Life]

Advertisement

A person reportedly hopped Logan Paul’s fence on Sunday afternoon, resulting in some rather intense LAPD action outside the YouTube star’s home. The trespasser was taken into custody after a helicopter hovered over Paul’s LA mansion. Bizarrely enough, the person was carrying some luggage when he made the move. Of course Logan says he is definitely going to press charges.[TMZ]

Advertisement

Alecia “Pink” Moore and motocross husband Carey Hart are ready to defend California:

G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro Drop to $199 on Amazon
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
  • Chris Brown is reportedly hanging out with Adele in London in the middle of the night. [Cosmopolitan]
  • Kristin Cavallari says she ended Very Cavallari out of concern for her kids during her divorce. [Too Fab]
  • Exclusive sex club Snctm, which has reportedly hosted Gywneth Paltrow and (ugh) Bill Maher, is back. [Page Six]
Advertisement
Molly Osberg

Molly Osberg is a Senior Reporter with G/O Media.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

The Senator, the 'Freak Show,' and a Referendum on 'Good' Womanhood

The Miserable Business of Emo Masculinity

Amy Klobuchar Incisively Demonstrates How Amy Coney Barrett Hearing Is Screwing Over Americans

Machine Gun Kelly Meets the Family

DISCUSSION

pinkbunnyhat
Cheers Pink Ears!

Handing out notes to the crowd seems deeply weird. You’re there, the press is there, why not just say “our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”?