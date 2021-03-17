Billie Eilish Got Rid Of Her Signature Black and Neon Green Hair

Image : John Locher ( AP )

After more than eighteen months of having a hairstyle reminiscent of Shego from Kim Possible, singer Billie Eilish finally switched shit up, and she looks great.

The 19-year-old Grammy winner traded in the black and neon green for bottle blonde. She looks like a cool girl from 1976 who smokes under the bleachers and wants to start a band, and frankly? I love that for her. The shag is working for her, and I commend her for not just going for an LA girl mullet and calling it a day.

She teased out the new hairstyle on her Instagram stories before the big reveal.

The Shego look was great, but everyone needs a fresh start. Welcome to Billie’s new era.