Billie Eilish Got Rid Of Her Signature Black and Neon Green Hair

ashleyreese
Ashley Reese
3

Image: John Locher (AP)

After more than eighteen months of having a hairstyle reminiscent of Shego from Kim Possible, singer Billie Eilish finally switched shit up, and she looks great.

The 19-year-old Grammy winner traded in the black and neon green for bottle blonde. She looks like a cool girl from 1976 who smokes under the bleachers and wants to start a band, and frankly? I love that for her. The shag is working for her, and I commend her for not just going for an LA girl mullet and calling it a day.

She teased out the new hairstyle on her Instagram stories before the big reveal.


Image: Instagram/@BillieEilish

Image: Instagram/@BillieEilish

The Shego look was great, but everyone needs a fresh start. Welcome to Billie’s new era.

penguinlust2electricboogigloo
PenguinLust2:ElectricBoogigloo

I am feeling this.  She is giving me blonde Joan Jett vibes and I like it. 