Harvey Weinstein Will Be Extradited to California for a Second Trial

Harvey Weinstein will be taking a little field trip from his prison cell in New York to a holding cell in California. The Los Angeles Times reports that after months of delay, Weinstein will be extradited to his old stomping grounds to stand trial for “four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual penetration by force.”

A trial date has not yet been set, but prosecutors in New York are under the impression that the state of California will not transfer Weinstein until mid-July.

These most recent charges were leveled against Weinstein last year, while he was still on trial in New York, and involve five separate accusers. Among them is Lauren Young, a model and actress who alleges Weinstein groped her and masturbated in front of her in his Beverly Hills hotel room in 2013.

As usual, his lawyers deny any wrongdoing and are still working to appeal his conviction in New York on the basis that one of the jurors was “tainted, ” as Page Six previously reported.

Weinstein’s lawyers have been working a round the clock to prevent this extradition, citing their client’s poor health as a reason to keep him in the medical wing at Wende Correctional Facility. In addition to a persistent heart condition, Weinstein also tested positive for covid-19 in March of last year, which his lawyers claimed only made things worse. The Times reports that Weinstein is scheduled for two surgeries in November.

For those keeping count at home, Harvey Weinstein is just one year into his 23-year prison sentence, which likely amounts to a life sentence for the 69-year old. A nother conviction could extend his stay into the remainder of eternity.