Six More Sexual Assault Charges Brought Against Harvey Weinstein

Rapist Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for 3rd-degree rape and 1st-degree criminal sexual assault, has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting five women in Los Angeles, California, according to the LA Times. The Times reports, “Prosecutors added three felony counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation. Weinstein now faces four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, involving five women for alleged crimes from 2004 to 2013.”

One of the charges is tied to a woman who alleges Weinstein raped her in a hotel in Beverly Hills. In a 2017 interview with the Times, the woman claimed that she’d shown Weinstein pictures of her children during the attack and pleaded for him to stop. Another woman allege s Weinstein and a female accomplice locked her in a bathroom while Weinstein groped the woman and masturbated.

“Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his physical encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual,” a spokesperson for Weinstein told AP. “That hasn’t changed.” According to AP, a hearing to determine whether Weinstein, who tested positive for covid-19, can be safely extradited to California to stand trial is set for December.