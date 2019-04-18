Image: Getty

If you, like myself, found Justin Bieber’s deadbeat dad, California surfer dude long locks to be distasteful (see above), you’re in good company that apparently includes his wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin.) Justin chopped off his dyed and dead golden blonde locks to reveal a short, sharp brunette hairstyle on his wife’s Instagram late Wednesday night. He looks so much better. So, so, so, so much better.

Like any good partner, Hailey posted the image with a hilariously congratulatory caption that reads, “my love,” followed by a bunch of emoji—one weary faced emoji, two heart-eyed smiley guys and “you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day.”

Bich loves his new ‘do, dang:

And who could blame her? He looks infinitely better. Sorry. As they say on TikTok: that’s the motherfucking tea, sis.

Please excuse the Daily Mail headline for just one moment, which looks like it is yelling at you because it absolutely is, and let’s get to the meat here. According to the English tabloid, one of Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli daughters “received a target letter from federal prosecutors in Massachusetts” and is now “the focus of a Department of Justice probe for her involvement in the college admission scandal” that both parents pleaded not guilty to on Monday.

A source who has allegedly seen the letter told the Daily Mail:

“It is a not-so-veiled threat. [The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts] is making it pretty clear that they have evidence that very strongly suggests she knew of the illegal plot. It is clear that some students are going to be charged.”

The insider believes the daughters, 19-year-old Olivia Jade and 20-year-old Isabella Rose, may have known about the plot to scam their way into the University of Southern California because both had to pose for photos that were photoshopped and used in the bribe. Which, you know, makes sense. If I had to put my money on which daughter it is, I’m going to say I hope it’s Instagram influencer Olivia Jade, but judging by the fact that Isabella deleted her social media yesterday, it’s really up in the air.

