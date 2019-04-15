Coachella weekend one has come to an end, and in case you spent your Saturday and Sunday enjoying yourself instead of, I don’t know, sitting around and watching a #Couchcella live stream, you didn’t miss much. Ariana Grande brought out NSYNC sans Justin Timberlake. A fire broke out on the campgrounds but everyone was safe, thank goodness. Billie Eilish forgot her own lyrics. Idris Elba was a DJ. And most important of all, famous people wore stuff.
And what did they wear? Was it cool? Who was the coolest? If a cool outfit happens and no one is around to Instagram it, did it happen at all? The answer is probably no—everyone knows Coachella isn’t a music festival as much as it is a place to, like, take cute pics and maybe see a rogue, hungover Halsey. But as a non-rich person, I feel it is up to me to show you the looks. So, uh, let’s look.
Gigi Hadid has me genuinely concerned that she is about to a) go through a Grateful Dead phase and b) bring back the Louis Vuitton multicolor print that ruined the mid-2000s.
Advertisement
Bella Thorne wore some incredibly confounding shorts:
Advertisement
Kendall Jenner grew tentacles:
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne wore pearls on her buns:
Advertisement
In fact, all the RHOBH ladies got the Coachella memo this year:
Selena Gomez channeled Selena Quintanilla:
Advertisement
Are we sure Paris Hilton showed up? Did she hire an AI robot to take her place?
Zedd wore a t-shirt.
Advertisement
Anderson Paak went full-Palm Springs retiree, but make it fashion:
Jaden Smith... Jaden’ed:
Advertisement
Juice Wrld got a new studded vest:
Rebecca Black looked low-key and chill as hell, probably because it was Friday:
Advertisement
Katy Perry and Billie Eilish played it comfy, which was probably the move:
Halsey wore an anime bikini top:
Advertisement
Rosalia’s Louis Vuitton velour set is envy-worthy:
Lizzo and Janelle Monáe’s matching black-and-silver yeehaw juice has restored me:
Advertisement
Blueface forgot his shirt and The BoyBoy West Coast wore his “Bottoms Up” uniform:
Former One Direction hunk Liam Payne wore whatever this is:
Advertisement
CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry looked out of this world:
Bad Bunny and J. Balvin looked overwhelmingly adorable, I live and breathe for this friendship:
Advertisement
And last, certainly not least, in fact, definitely the best: Tierra Whack was a strawberry. I adore it, and her: