Goodbye to That Mustache

Everything dies, baby, that’s a fact, and it appears the recent celebrity sadstache phenomenon is on its way out. Of course, maybe everything that dies someday comes back, so don’t get too excited.

Billboard reports that on Sunday Justin Bieber shaved off the notable dirtstache that’s been crawling atop his mouth for the last few months, posting an Instagram photo highlighting his newly clean-shaven face. “I shaved,” he wrote in the caption. “MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time.” Hm.

I will say that Bieber’s mustache seemed to work for him, though I resent him for stealing his dirtbag look from my friend Dave, who does it much better even though he is annoying about it.

It is also interesting that Bieber’s new stache-less look comes mere weeks after fellow sadstache-bearer Timothée Chalamet was first spotted goatee-less at a Bed, Bath & Beyond, having previously sported said goatee (stache included) for a full month. A celebrity trend, perhaps? For whomst’s mustache does the bell toll next? Does my friend Dave need to shave now? Please leave your thoughts in the comments, thank you.