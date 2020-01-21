Timothée Chalamet Went to Bed, Bath & Beyond With Zendaya, Without Tiny Goatee

Image : via Getty

It appears America’s two favorite teens [Ed note: They are not teens] [Ed note II: By the way, this is still Rebecca, hello] are now best buddies who team up to shop for home goods.

Indeed, E! Online reports that a fan spotted Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet this week at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in Manhattan, where they were reportedly shopping together like normals. Timmy wore sunglasses, but he did not wear his controversial tiny goatee, as I’m sure my colleague Lauren Evans will be happy to hear.

Here they are, like normals:

E! Online insists Chalamet and Zendaya are JUST FRIENDS and NOT DATING, which I think is perfectly fine. Please keep your fan fiction to yourself, unless you are writing Timmy into a Euphoria spec script, in which case, my email is in my bio. [E! Online]

The Cameron Diaz/Benji Madden baby has a full name, and it is...“Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden”.

Hollywood Life says:

It’s been 19 days since Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced the birth of their beautiful baby girl. And now, her birth certificate has been revealed. The actress, 47, and the Good Charlotte frontman, 40’s daughter doesn’t just have a unique first name; she has two unique middle names, too. Welcome to the world, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden! Raddix is the first child for both Benji and Cameron, who said in their January 3 announcement that they would be sharing no more information about, or photos of their daughter. However, we now know from the birth certificate that she was born on December 30, 2019 at 1:58pm local time, at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Best of luck to the baby and whoever has to monogram its towels. [Hollywood Life]