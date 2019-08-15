Image: Getty

Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and alleged co-abuser Ghislaine Maxwell has been spotted at a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger for the first time since Epstein’s death last week.



Police have saught Maxwell, who was thought to be in Massachusetts or England, for questioning in light of a new lawsuit alleging she provided “‘organizational support to Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring” and procured “underage girls for Epstein’s sexual pleasure,’” according to The Daily Beast.

Instead of hiding out with tech CEO Borgeson in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, as some had speculated, Maxwell was instead eating fast food outside the In-N-Out while reading a copy of The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives. When asked by another patron, “Are you who I think you are?” Maxwell replied, ‘Yes, I am.’”

In addition to the new lawsuit, The New York Times recently published an exposé alleging that Maxwell helped “recruit masseuses” but, as victims quickly realized, the recruitment was reportedly “just a pretext for sexual abuse.” Furthermore, in an earlier lawsuit from 2009, an accuser claims that she was sexually abused by both Maxwell and Epstein.

As publications love to point out, in addition to being accused of horrific crimes, Maxwell is rich enough to have “socialite” as a job title, and her rich buddy Borgeson refuses to give any information concerning Maxwell, who crashed with him until about a month ago before apparently becoming L.A.’s problem, according to the New York Post:

“I am not dating Ghislaine, I’m home alone with my cat,” he told The Post. When asked about the status of his friendship with Maxwell now, Borgerson replied: “I don’t want to comment on that — would you want to talk about your friends?”

On Wednesday, August 14, Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz filed a new lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, Maxwell, and three Epstein staff members over sexual abuse she says began when she was just 14 years old.