New documents unsealed by a Manhattan federal appeals court on Friday revealed some disturbing details in the apparently ever-expanding Jeffrey Epstein case, who is accused of sex trafficking of minors.



According to the New York Post, the documents are from a defamation lawsuit originally brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, née Roberts, against his alleged madame, English socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking minors in July of this year.

The documents detail Giuffre’s allegations against Epstein, Maxwell, and a laundry list of powerful men—friends of Epstein’s, who she names—involved in trafficking minors.

From the Daily Beast:

Virginia Giuffre, who says that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her to powerful people for erotic massages and sex, claimed in a 2016 deposition that Maxwell directed her to have sex with former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, Britain’s Prince Andrew (whom she has accused before), wealthy financier Glenn Dubin, former senator George Mitchell, now-deceased MIT scientist Marvin Minsky, and modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, as well as “another prince,” a “foreign president,” and the owner of a “large hotel chain” in France.

None of the men mentioned have been charged with any crimes in the Epstein case.

There are a plethora of disturbing details throughout the documents—one woman, Johanna Sjoberg, who told the Daily Mail that Prince Andrew groped her at a party at Epstein’s mansion in 2007, said in the deposition that Epstein told her, “he needed to have three orgasms a day. It was biological, like eating.”

Check out the unsealed document in full, below.