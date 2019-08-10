Image: AP

Officials at a Manhattan jail report that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide on the night of August 9.



Epstein was arrested on July 6 over the sex trafficking and abuse of dozens of young women and girls, some as young as 14, and being held without bail in a Manhattan jail while facing up to 45 years in prison. Two weeks ago, Epstein was found unconscious in his cell with marks on his neck and placed on suicide watch.

In documents unsealed on Friday, Virginia Giuffre alleged that Epstein forced her to perform sex acts with dozens of high-profile men, including former Maine Sen. George Mitchell and ex-New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, Britain’s Prince Andrew, and deceased MIT professor Marvin Minksy.



According to the New York Post, Epstein’s body was taken to New York Downtown Hospital at 7:30 am on the morning of August 10. Famous friends of Epstein’s, including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, have yet to comment on his death, but on Instagram, a Trump official has used the suicide as an excuse to baselessly implicate Hillary Clinton.