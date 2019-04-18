Image: Backgrid

The one thing we know about Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke (not Cookie) Maroney’s wedding? It will include family.

People reports that Jennifer Lawrence is “a family girl” and that they “would be surprised if the wedding were not a fairly extensive family affair.” It’s assumed that art gallerist Cooke (again, not Cookie, which is a dessert, and not this man’s name) will partake in the family affair aspect as well.

Inviting one’s family has become a hot trend in Hollywood for the past few years. The family members of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were all spotted at their respective weddings last year. Perhaps celebrities see the people who gave birth to them, raised them, and have generally been by their side their entire life as an important addition to their intimate festivities.

Congrats to Jennifer and Cooke, whose name is not Cookie, but wouldn’t it be great if it was?