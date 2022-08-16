Awkward! Ezra Miller, star of Warner Brothers’ upcoming film The Flash, has just realized that they and the film studio have totally different understandings of the definition of a “publicity tour.” WB said, “Make it Flash-y,” not “Commit a series of petty crimes and groom children to join an Icelandic cult.”

Miller, who’s been making increasingly deranged headlines (ex.: “Ezra Miller Is Housing a Woman & Her 3 Young Children on a Farm Stocked With Guns”) in the lead-up to the would-be blockbuster feature film, seems to finally have come to their senses…or been given an ultimatum by their agent. In an exclusive statement provided to Variety by a “representative” of Miller’s on Tuesday morning, Miller said they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues,” speaking publicly for the first time about their series of assault, harassment, and abuse allegations.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Advertisement

Thrilled to hear that this person who’s been on an extended crime spree—allegedly grooming an underaged teen, throwing a chair at a woman and harassing karaoke singers in Hawaii, and burglarizing a private residence in Vermont—is seeking help and potentially being restrained to one location.

Warner Bros. Discovery, responsible for casting Miller in the DC Comics and Fantastic Beasts mega-franchises (which, funnily enough, is also home to beloved abuser Johnny Depp), is very excited about this new development, according to Variety. There’s a $200 million budget on the line, and just one week after the Bros considered whether to consciously uncouple with Miller and scrap the film altogether, Miller has suddenly had a come-to-Jesus and realized they were in the midst of an “intense crisis.” Coincidentally, this exact outcome was even in the playbook WB offered: Apologize (vaguely, of course) and perhaps audiences will forget about the little grooming debacle. More likely, perhaps, is a scenario in which the studio produces a deep fake of Miller who participates in a limited press tour in a zombie-like state without disruptions, while the real Ezra is locked away in rehab.

G/O Media may get a commission Exfoliate and Hydrate The Handmade Soap Company Summer skincare

Their Art Deco sugar scrub sloughs off dead skin, and solid body butters, like the grapefruit and May Chang bar with shea butter, smooth everything out. Buy at The Handmade Soap Company Use the promo code AFFIL20 Advertisement

But whatever, WB is out here trying to have a Blockbuster Girl Summer, which notably does not include plans to shelve an exorbitantly budgeted film over a series of silly assault accusations. You do you, Bros!