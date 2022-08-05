In the midst of one of the bloodiest battles the streaming wars have seen, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav hopped on a phone call with a Variety to discuss the casualties. In the interview, he explained why Batgirl had to get the ax: “We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quarter and we’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it.” So he doesn’t believe in Batgirl. OK. It seems like Zaslav also doesn’t believe in the allegations against DC Comics star Ezra Miller—or simply doesn’t care, because he told Variety that he’s still “very excited about” Miller’s The Flash.

Miller, in the past few months, has been accused of grooming, physical and sexual harassment, and leading a cult. Their increasingly erratic behavior has lots of people worried—but apparently not Zaslav.

In related news about controversial casting choices, James Franco will return to the silver screen to play dictator and revolutionary Fidel Castro in the film Alina of Cuba. Along with the film Me, You, which was announced last month, this marks Franco’s return to acting four years after facing sexual misconduct allegations from students of his acting school. While a lot of folks are skeptical of this return, don’t worry! Castro’s daughter, Alina Fernandez, has “reportedly given her blessing” to Franco to play her dad.

It’s reassuring to know that whenever one might doubt an actor’s morality, CEOs and daughters of dictators are here to let us know it’s not that big of a deal.

Beyoncé's lyric "This Telfar bag imported / Birkins, them shit's in storage" has wreaked havoc in the luxury sphere, boosting Telfar's popularity on luxury resale sights and launching chatter about the value of a Birkin.