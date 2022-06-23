Ezra Miller, star of The Flash, appears to still be missing and on the run with an Indigenous teen they are alleged to have groomed. And now there’s a new development in this increasingly concerning saga: Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, has apparently been housing three young children and the kids’ 25-year-old mother on their Vermont farm since mid-April. The farm is apparently stocked with guns—including at least eight assault rifles—and is home to many marijuana plants, which are part of the actor’s cannabis business, according to a report from Rolling Stone.

Sources familiar with the situation said the farm is an “unsafe environment” for the three children, who are between the ages of 1 and 5. One source told the magazine that the youngest child once “picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.” The children’s father told Rolling Stone he hasn’t been able to see or speak to his kids since their mother left Hawaii with them and Miller. The mother claims that Miller helped her escape her abusive former partner, a claim that the father denies. (The mother, father, and their children’s names were withheld from the report.)

Upon learning about the weapons and drug use on Miller’s farm last month, the father said he called Vermont’s Department for Children and Families (DCF) and local police, asking them to perform wellness checks. But police dismissed his concerns, he said, adding that a DCF worker who visited the home told him everything was fine. In texts shared with the magazine, the DCF worker told the father that his kids “looked good.”

As of this week, the mother and the three kids still appear to be living on the property, even as authorities have been unable to locate Miller for nearly two weeks.

Miller’s increasingly worrisome behavior has been the subject of headlines for months. On March 28, they were arrested for disorderly conduct at a karaoke event while on vacation in Hawaii. That same evening, they allegedly broke into a couple’s bedroom and threatened them, saying, “I will burn you and your slut wife,” according to a restraining order the couple filed against Miller.

In April, Miller’s troubles in Hawaii continued, when they were arrested for throwing a chair at a woman, leaving a half-inch cut on her forehead. They also allegedly stole someone’s passport and wallet—and, of course, brought the aforementioned 25-year-old and her three kids from Hawaii to Vermont.

Earlier this month, multiple parents claimed the actor was grooming their kids. Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle, parents of 18-year-old nonbinary teen Gibson, previously told Rolling Stone that Miller is a “predator taking advantage of [Gibson]” amid the teen’s mental health struggles, claiming that Miller had been grooming Gibson since the teen was 12. Gibson, who is apparently missing with Miller right now, denied their parents’ claims and accused them of “emotional and psychological manipulation.”

Last week, a set of parents in Massachusetts secured a restraining order to shield their 12-year-old child from Miller, whom the parents accused of grooming.

Miller has had a number of previous run-ins with the law: In 2011, while filming The Perks of Being a Wallflower, they were charged with drug possession and two counts of disorderly conduct. And in 2020, video footage shared to social media showed Miller appearing to choke a woman at a bar in Iceland before being escorted out by security.