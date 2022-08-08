Find you somebody who loves you the way Ezra Miller loves doing crimes .

According to TMZ, the actor was charged with felony burglary into an unoccupied home in Vermont. The incident, in which a couple of alcohol bottles were stolen, occurred in early May, but it took until this past Sunday for police to locate Miller. The actor has been issued a citation to appear at Bennington Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court on September 26 to be arraigned.



Miller has been steadily collecting a slew of allegations against them and has been arrested a number of times, but this is the first time criminal charges have been made. In the last two years, their erratic and threatening behavior has included grooming an underage pre-teen , being physically violent to a patron at a bar, harassing karaoke go ers in Hawaii, and allegedly ** checks notes** starting a cult in Iceland in 2020 . The parents of the aforementioned pre-teen told Business Insider that Miller “restricted access to her phone, and verbally abused her.”

Aside from these frightening accounts, it’s sort of staggering the amount of harm Miller has been able to cause over such a large geographic area.

One has to wonder if these criminal charges will be the final nail in the coffin of The Flash movie they filmed over the course of last year. Just last week, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav told Variety that he was “very excited about” The Flash while discussing the company’s decision to fully cancel the release of movies starring people that haven’t groomed pre-teens.

Filmmaker ( and Silent Bob) Kevin Smith flagged the ludicrosity of Zaslav’s decision in a Youtube video for his own page, saying:

I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie is complicated or has anything in their real life you have to market around. In The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem! Flash is the Reverse-Flash in real life.

It is a little wild that stealing liquor bottles is ultimately what has gotten Ezra Miller charged, but we’ll take it. Every week it has seemed more apparent that their worldwide harassment tour has no plans to slow down.