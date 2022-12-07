Apparently the 2022 People’s Choice Awards value their voters’ ability to, you know, choose. But one reality star says she herself wasn’t given a choice in bringing a plus one, and bitch…she was nominated!!!

Chrishell Stause, the soap actor and melodramatic star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, went on a Twitter rampage Wednesday morning (between 12:16 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Pacific time to be exact) claiming that the People’s Choice Awards did not allow her to bring her partner, Aussie nonbinary musician G Flip, as her plus one. Before diving into her grievances, Stause admitted she was “on the sauce a bit [and] will prob regret this later” because she had “one too many tequilas” and doesn’t “gaf.” But if this is the chutzpah we get from blackout Chrishell, there are no regrets necessary. In fact, I would like to invite blackout Chrishell to my apartment for wine and a game of Settlers of Catan; she seems fun.

Stause, who was nominated in the category of Best Reality Star but ultimately lost to Khloe Kardashian (?), claims that she was given a plus one…with conditions attached: She could only bring a fellow castmate. After “endless back and forth for weeks” in which Stause said she was fighting to get “G” invited, she was again allegedly told only castmates would be permitted. But when Stause showed up at the PCAs, she says she learned that every other Selling Sunset castmate had received their own individual invitation, meaning there was no need for her to bring any of them as her plus one anyways. The audacity. The nerve. The lack of, dare I say, CHOICE.



In a twist of the knife, co-stars Heather Rae El Moussa and Jason Oppenheim both brought non-castmate guests: Heather’s baby daddy and husband, Tarek El Moussa, and Jason’s girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk. Fellow castmate Davina Potratz commented that she, too, wasn’t allowed to bring someone, but that one I understand. It’s Davina—the one who couldn’t sell that $75 million house.

Stause admitted that G actually wasn’t in the country and wouldn’t have been able to go regardless, but that was something she learned only a few days before the ceremony. Stause began dating G Flip in May after breaking things off with Oppenheim. The two met on the set of G Flip’s music video, which sounds like a smutty rom com plot to me. In July, according to Page Six, Stause, who was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, had to defend her relationship with the nonbinary rapper on Instagram, making clear that their relationship is “not scandalous.”



“I fell in love with a person. … Love is a beautiful thing,” she wrote. “I understand being on ‘Selling Sunset’ entitles people to questions & my life in a way. But I am tired of this.”



Honestly? People’s Choice Awards’ loss. The only reason I stan Chrishell is because of her relationship with G Flip, and I’d wager their relationship is a not insignificant part of Stause’s appeal to the PCA voting public. I’m going to start a campaign to get G Flip on Selling Sunset S eason 76 (or whatever season we’re on), and THEN we’ll see who wins the People’s Choice Award for Best Reality Star, OK??