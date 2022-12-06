Live from a Santa Monica airport hanger, the stars turned out for the 48th People’s Choice Awards—giving us yet another option to register our opinions, as if that’s not what the entire internet is all day, every day. Our host for the evening will be Kenan Thompson, whose campaign to remind us that he’s not just Saturday Night Live’s most reliable man is ongoing.



Top Gun: Maverick, Bullet Train, and Jordan Peele’s bizarre thriller Nope, have the most nominations in the movie categories, and the absolutely delightful Abbott Elementary and Netflix blockbuster Stranger Things lead the pack for TV nominations. Bad Bunny and Harry Styles are dominating the music categories, and Styles even managed to nab an acting nomination for his turn as an accent-challenged misogynist in Don’t Worry Darling. This awards ceremony wants to be everything to everyone.

We’re starting the night strong with ill-fitting, fast-fashion-looking red carpet looks on every reality TV star; multiple influencers whom I have yet to learn about; and the entire Selling Sunset crew reminding us that their show will come back eventually. Let’s see what else the celebs trotted out for this night of pop culture democracy.