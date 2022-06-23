The sun isn’t setting yet on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated docusoap about everyone’s favorite Los Angeles real estate firm. It’s been three years since we were first introduced to the designer-clad ladies of the Oppenheim Group, and it looks like we’re in for more drama-filled gems.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that it’s renewing Selling Sunset for two more seasons—giving us all at least 20 more episodes of luxury homes, inconceivable status, and petty plotlines in the Hollywood Hills. The series will resume production this summer, according to the streaming giant. But the real question is who in the cast is coming back.

Netflix did not confirm any of the cast, including Christine Quinn, the show’s resident villain who was accused of lying about having COVID-19 in order to skip the first-ever reunion—presumably because she butted heads with pretty much every cast member by the end of season five. But in May, she told People magazine that she’s left the celebrity real estate agency and is partnering with her husband, Christian Dumontet, to launch a crypto real estate company (whatever that means) RealOpen.

“I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched,” she said. “I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.”

The reality TV star also claimed that Jason Oppenheim, best known for his brief tryst with Quinn’s nemesis, Chrishelle Stause, knew of her impending departure, along with the rest of the group. “Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing,” she told People. “I don’t think anyone actually thought...I think they thought I was bluffing; I don’t think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don’t know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows.”



It doesn’t help that Quinn also has major conflict with newbie Emma Hernan, who accused Quinn of trying to steal her client with a $5,000 bribe. Quinn has vehemently denied the allegations, telling People, “I don’t need to bribe a client, because they’ll work with me organically.”

As for the rest of the cast, there have been rumors about Maya Vander leaving in order to concentrate on her family and grow her new Miami-based real estate business. Vander’s had a rough stretch of mishaps in her personal life, including giving birth to a stillborn son and then, six months later, suffering a miscarriage.

And there’s no doubt everyone will be eager to watch Stause and her new love interest, Australian singer G-Flip—hopefully, the viral couple will add some spice to the new season.



Only time will tell who will stay, who will go, and if Quinn retains her crown or swaps it in to become a crypto queen. Either way, we’ll be watching.

