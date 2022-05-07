If you’ve ever watched Selling Sunset, you’re probably deeply invested in the love life of Chrishell Stause, who found out via text in episode 6 of Season 3 that her famous ex-husband, actor Justin Hartley, had unexpectedly filed for divorce.

The latest season of the series finds Stause dating her boss, Jason Oppenheim, and the pair appear to be... pretty in love. But Oppenheim can’t commit to having a child, and Chrishell is 40 and knows she wants one, so the relationship hits a heartbreaking dead-end.

Fans have speculated since the end of the show whether Stause and Oppenheim maybe got back together, because they seemed so happy! In fact, no. Chrishell confirm ed in the reunion episode this week that she is now happily dating G Flip, a 27-yea r-old Australian musician whose music video she appeared in. “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them,” Stause said on the reunion show, which aired Friday . “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Then Chrishell posted this video to her Instagram story, in which she shows off the remodeling of her closet before quipping, “OK, I’m gonna come out of it now.” Winky face emoji!

Stause and G Flip have reportedly moved in together already and were spotted canoodling on a date in Los Angeles this week. Their love story apparently moved pretty quickly: “It started because I was just going to be in their video,” Stause said. “ And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that.’”



It’s hard not to love Chrishell and root for her on her journey . We’re happy if she’s happy.