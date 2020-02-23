Cardi B on Trans Kids: 'Let People Find Their Happiness'

Cardi B Image : Getty

As you might be aware, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are currently on the path toward becoming The World’s Best Parents following their very public support of their daughter Zaya’s announcement that she is trans. In some timeline of our multiverse it’s not a revelatory act for parents to support their children, educate themselves when they are uninformed, and evolve their understanding of how the world works as an expression of the kind of limitless love parents should provide their children, but this is the one we live in and and thusly it is. And I’m glad to have Union and Wade be so vocal in their support.



Another person in Zaya’s corner is one Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, more popularly known as Cardi B, who took, as she frequently does, to her Instagram story to deliver some deep truths to those who have been less than supportive of Zaya’s announcement:

“I feel like people are saying that this kid is too young to transition, but it’s like, how old is too young? If you are born thinking that you are a girl in a boy’s body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that’s who you are? That’s who you are, that’s your identity…what is the age limit to know that’s what you want to be?”

Of course, Cardi hasn’t always been such an obvious ally to the trans community, having had to address several instances of transphobia in 2018 including the posting of a transphobic meme to her official Facebook page, as well as video footage of her using transphobic slurs from 2017. Following Cardi’s apology, actress Angelica Ross called on her to “teach the entire industry why this shit is unacceptable and will not be tolerated any longer.” in a tweet, which it seems, is exactly what Cardi is taking the time to do.

“Let people find their happiness, especially kids. Let them feel comfortable doing what they want to be… a lot trans [people] that I know around me, when I ask them ‘when did you know that you wanted to change?’ They said, ‘I always felt like I was a girl. I was born like this.’ People are born like that, like the Lady Gaga song… that shit is fucking real.”

Cardi’s support is a reminder that people do have the capacity to learn and grow when they have been called out for past mistakes, and it is also an example of the responsibility people have to be vocal allies when they are in a positions of power. Now, if we could just get a ‘Born This Way’ remix featuring Cardi B on LG6 I think we could wrap this whole thing up quite nicely. [Just Jared]

Former (current?) Libertarian Clint Eastwood, who ostensibly voted for Donald Tr**p in the 2016 election has come out in favor of another Republican, currently running as a Democrat in the 2020 race for the Democratic nomination, Mike Bloomberg.

“The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” he said to the Wall Street Journal, presumably talking about the White House, although at this point I’m not entirely sure Eastwood has a firm understanding of where “there” is.

Given the current state of affairs, it might have been encouraging to hear of Eastwood’s endorsement of anyone other than Tr**p, but apparently his greatest criticism of the president is his Twitter presence and not any of the other horrible shit he’s done, which in a way makes his endorsement of Bloomberg totally rational.



After Eastwood’s totally bizarre and absolutely inane speech to an empty chair at the 2012 RNC, I’m not entirely sure why he still feels the need to talk politics with anyone, but considering Bloomberg’s current chances at securing the nomination at least he’s already aware of what talking to empty space feels like. [Deadline]

Cher, I would like to turn back time on this tweet.



