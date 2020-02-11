Gabrielle Union's Daughter Zaya on Being Transgender

Image : via Getty

Gabrielle Union posted a very lovely video on social media of her and Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya, who recently came out as transgender. It’s extremely sweet, plus Zaya is wearing an enviable scrunchie.

The video, which Union put up on Twitter and Instagram, shows Zaya driving Wade around in a golf cart, talking about the importance of being true to oneself.

“What’s the point of being on this earth if you’re trying to be somebody you’re not? Be true and don’t really care what the stereotypical way of being you is,” she says. “I know [things] can get tough but I think you push through and you be the best you and especially more recently, it’s become more accepting.”

Zaya adds, “Even through hard times, you gotta just push through. It’s worth it. I think it’s very worth it when you reach that point of yourself. You can look in the mirror and say hi to yourself. Nice to meet you. Instead of like, ‘hm, I don’t really know who I am.”

Wade also talked about Zaya coming out on Tuesday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show. E! Online reports:

“Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have,” he recalled to Ellen DeGeneres. “My wife reached out to everybody on the cast of Pose. We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”

Sandra Bullock interviewed the one-and-only Jennifer Aniston for Interview Magazine this week, and though no one was able to confirm for me what the hell is going on with her and Brad Pitt (I MUST KNOW), Aniston did shed some light on what it was like growing up with bitterly-divorcing parents.

Bullock asked Aniston what “allows [her] to stay buoyant and keep from getting discouraged when things don’t go the right way.” Aniston’s response, from Interview, via People, below:

“I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that.’” The actress continued: “So I guess I have my parents to thank. You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, ‘You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade.’”

I stay buoyant in the face of disappointment via repeat viewings of The Switch, if anyone’s curious. [People]