For what seems like the umpteenth time, DJ Tanner has been forced to apologize to her fans for doing something that they thought was bad, but she didn’t. First they came for her holiday photos, which they thought were Photoshopped. Then, they got very angry when her husband, Val, grabbed a big handful of her titty. Candace Cameron Bure has apologized for all of these supposed transgressions, and now it seems like she has done something else that is bad that her fans don’t like, and this time, it involves the Bible and the Holy Spirit?



Here is Exhibit A.

Here is Exhibit B, which is a response to the Exhibit A, via People:

“I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video,” Bure began. “And I usually don’t apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird and I’m sorry. That was not my intention.” “I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible,” the actress continued. “So many of you thought I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy. So I guess that didn’t work, but I deleted it.”

If you cannot piece together what happened from the preceding evidence, here is the sitch: Bure posted a video of herself doing a lil’ dance that was meant to communicate her dedication to the Holy Spirit and the power of God (I think). Though I know none of them personally, it seems that the vast majority of her followers are incapable of understanding nuance, and interpreted the lyrics to this Lana Del Ray song as being sensual about the Holy Spirit. That was not the intention, and so DJ Tanner had to hop online and tell the people that she was not trying to be sexy about Jesus, and if they could kindly hop off her butt, that’d be great.

Much like the Titty Grappling Incident of September 2020, my official diagnosis here is that her fans are too online, but so is she. I don’t want to take away any of DJ Tanner’s agency, but at this point, I’m sure she’s exhausted from having to apologize for everything she does because her fanbase might interpret it as against the will of the Lord. The easiest way to avoid having to make silly public apologies about things that don’t need to be apologized for is to just not do the things in public in the first place. [People]

