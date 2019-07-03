Too Darn Hot It's getting hot in here, so come and read our blogs: Summer shit for the underrated indoor kid

One of many wonderful things about the summertime is that it is slightly more acceptable to get drunk at all hours of the day. Wine is an excellent choice for these summertime shenanigans. You can drink it literally anywhere and it may even make you live longer.



Some of our famous friends like Nicki Minaj and John Legend have picked up on wine’s greatness and ventured into producing it themselves, but how do their wines actually taste? In the name of service journalism, three brave staffers drank several glasses of celebrity-owned wines in the middle of the workday to find out.

Watch the video above for the final verdict on Nicki Minaj’s moscato, John Legend’s rosé, pinot grigio from Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute of Vanderpump Rules, and a red blend from Tonya Renee Banks of Little Women: LA.