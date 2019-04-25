Image: Getty

Britney Spears has checked out of the mental health facility where she spent a month focusing on her mental health while coping with her father’s recent health problems.



During the month she spent at the facility, Spears has been the subject of some pretty unhelpful speculation about whether or not she was being held against her will in the form of a campaign called #FreeBritney. Last week she released a video and Instagram post asking those perpetuating the campaign to stop making the situation harder for her.

Spears’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, reportedly picked her up from the California facility on Thursday, April 25. The pair also spent Easter together last weekend.

Let’s all continue wishing Britney well while giving her the space she needs right now.

[Us Weekly]

Despite his new gig as a spy, Prince William has not been able to shake those rumors (pardon, rumours) that he had an affair with former friend of Duchess Kate, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury. And now the royal attorneys are threatening to sue any British tabloids that run with the story:

“‘In addition to being false and highly damaging, the publication of false speculation in respect of our client’s private life also constitutes a breach of his privacy pursuant to Article 8 of the European Convention to Human Rights,’” attorneys with London law firm, which has represented the royal family before, said in a letter that was sent to at least one British publication after the release of In Touch Weekly‘s cover story, according to the Daily Beast.”

Advertisement

The right to read tawdry news items about monarchs an ocean away whose lives affect us not at all is the very reason we dumped that goddamn tea into that goddamn harbour (pardon, harbor).

[Hollywood Life]