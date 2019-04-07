Image: via Getty

In today’s news from across the pond, Prince William has briefly pivoted to espionage, having reportedly spent some time working with the United Kingdom’s Security and Intelligence Agencies. The royals are really up to some wild shit these days, huh.

Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account announced the news in a post on Saturday, noting that the Duke of Cambridge had been shadowing Britain’s secret intelligence agencies—including the MI6, the (in)famous foreign intelligence service—for the last three weeks. Per Kensington Palace:

The Duke’s assignment began with a week at the Secret Intelligence Service – MI6 – who work secretly overseas, developing foreign contacts and gathering intelligence that helps to make the UK safer and more prosperous. They help the UK identify and exploit opportunities as well as navigate risks to its national security, military effectiveness and economy. His second week was spent at the Security Service – MI5 – where he saw their work to protect our national security, particularly against threats from terrorism. He finished his assignment at the Government Communications Headquarters in Cheltenham, where he spent time with those using cutting-edge technology, technical ingenuity and wide-ranging partnerships to identify, analyse and disrupt threats.

I’m not exactly sure how one of the world’s most recognizable figures manages to work with undercover spies overseas without blowing someone’s cover, but as my colleague Emily Alford pointed out, this is potentially a Grandma-orchestrated ploy to distract the press from some unsavory rumors involving William and Kate Middleton’s BFF, Rose Hanbury. Oh, to be a secret spy agent bug in those walls!