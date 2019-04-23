Image: via Getty

Britney Spears, who is currently recuperating at a mental health facility to help cope with her father’s ongoing health issues, is doing the best she can under the circumstances. Unfortunately, the aforementioned circumstances include a fan conspiracy theory that she is being held at against her will. This theory is unfounded, Spears says, and she would like everybody to shut the fuck up about it and leave her alone.

Spears addressed the burgeoning #FreeBritney movement—our rundown here—in Instagram video on Tuesday night. “Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me,” she said. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon.”

She also posted a lengthier message in the caption, noting that her situation is “unique,” but that she’s OK:

I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️

Here’s the video:

Advertisement

So, please give Britney a minute. She deserves it.