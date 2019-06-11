Image: Getty

It seems like Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci’s wife is being considered for a hit reality television show! According to Page Six, whose Real Housewives of New York gossip is usually accurate:

A source said: “Scaramucci’s wife is doing the ‘Housewives.’ They’ve been wanting new blood and have been striking out with new cast members. She’s been meeting with Bravo.” Another insider added of Deidre: “It’s reality-TV gold. I’d love to have her on.” We hear that the move may be part of a larger potential shake-up at the show, with Tinsley Mortimer being given the heave-ho, while Luann de Lesseps wants a salary bump. [...] Meanwhile, a source said of Mortimer, who was cast in 2016 but hasn’t made much of an impact: “No one knows her and it’s like starting all over every season . . . How many seasons can they sit around talking about her dating or not dating [sometimes-boyfriend] Scott [Kluth]?”

The lesson? Stick with your husband through his scandalous run as a propagandist because you’ll come out on the other side with a television show. As a refresher, however: Deirdre Scaramucci publicly left her husband while 9 months pregnant in July 2017. He even missed the birth of their child while hanging with former best friend, Donald Trump! Then, the social media blitz, tabloid notoriety, and exhaustive television appearances seemingly changed her mind and the pair reconciled in November 2017. If all it took was his star turn from scorned enabler of xenophobia and hate speech to an international, potty mouthed “darling”— I’m guessing she’ll fit right in!



Irina Shayk has traveled to Iceland and posed with the melting ice caps in what will someday be considered the most gripping artistic rendering of a failed relationship. People reported last Thursday that she’d left Bradley Cooper, who she’d dated for four years, with nothing but her Away suitcase and a fur coat. The embattled model then reemerged in Iceland, sheathed in knitwear like the protagonist of a Nancy Meyers movie.

The diminishing glacier behind her remind us that just like the precious ecosystem of a globally threatened planet, relationships cannot sustain the endless grind of capitalism. Just this week, People also reported:



The ultra-private pair drifted apart while the actor was off shooting his directorial debut A Star Is Born, which went on to be nominated for eight Academy Awards. “Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born,” the source said. “They tried to save the relationship but it had changed. Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on,” the source added.

Or, maybe it’s a metaphor for change and the eventual rebirth of a planet that’s existed for millions of years? It certainly fits with the poetic journey she’s taken us on this week! The following day she was spotted in front of a cascading waterfall, the ultimate vehicle for metaphors on change and rebirth!

My only question: Was Irina Shayk the last person to see this deteriorating glacier in person? (I’m already petitioning for the rights to this screenplay!)

